Packers Rumors: GB to Request Pat Fitzgerald Interview for Head Coach Position

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats on the sidelines in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers "are expected to request an interview" with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, as the team looks to fill its head coaching vacancy in the wake of Mike McCarthy's firing.

As Schefter noted, Fitzgerald has some familiarity with the Green Bay front office:

"It is unclear whether Fitzgerald would interview, according to the source, but he certainly would be comfortable with the man leading the interview for the Packers. Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy was Northwestern's athletic director when Fitzgerald was hired as the head coach at his alma mater in 2006.

"Murphy and Fitzgerald have great respect and admiration for each other and will have the chance to discuss a reunion that would be a radical shift for Fitzgerald, who has been widely regarded as one of college football's top coaches."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Playoff Scenarios: What to Watch for Today

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    NFL Playoff Scenarios: What to Watch for Today

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Report: Bucs Plan to Bring Jameis Back

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bucs Plan to Bring Jameis Back

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wentz Likely Out for Playoffs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wentz Likely Out for Playoffs

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Elway May Target Kubiak as OC If Joseph Isn't Fired

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Elway May Target Kubiak as OC If Joseph Isn't Fired

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report