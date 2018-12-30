Packers Rumors: GB to Request Pat Fitzgerald Interview for Head Coach Position

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers "are expected to request an interview" with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, as the team looks to fill its head coaching vacancy in the wake of Mike McCarthy's firing.

As Schefter noted, Fitzgerald has some familiarity with the Green Bay front office:

"It is unclear whether Fitzgerald would interview, according to the source, but he certainly would be comfortable with the man leading the interview for the Packers. Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy was Northwestern's athletic director when Fitzgerald was hired as the head coach at his alma mater in 2006.

"Murphy and Fitzgerald have great respect and admiration for each other and will have the chance to discuss a reunion that would be a radical shift for Fitzgerald, who has been widely regarded as one of college football's top coaches."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.