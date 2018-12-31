Winter Classic 2019: Bruins vs. Blackhawks Jersey Photos, Ticket Info and More

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

It's that time of year again, when the NHL takes over a significant portion of the New Year's Day sports menu with its Winter Classic.

This year, Original 6 rivals will play in front of as many as 80,000 fans at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will be televised by NBC.

The Chicago Blackhawks are designated as the home team while the Boston Bruins are the road team.

This is the Blackhawks' fourth appearance in the Winter Classic and the Bruins' third, and while there have been significant personnel changes on both teams in recent seasons, there should be some familiarity with the outdoor game.

The Bruins will wear brown and gold jerseys with a large "B" in the middle, similar to the team's uniform worn during the 1930s.

The Blackhawks will sport black and white jerseys that are in stark contrast to the bright red jerseys they usually wear at home. The team's crest features a combination of felt letters and chain stitching, and the player names and numbers are made of a raised felt material.

These two teams met in the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 when the Blackhawks won in six games, but Chicago has had a difficult time in recent years.

Their recent record has been diminished from the team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 through 2015. They were eliminated in the first round by the St. Louis Blues in seven games in 2016, swept in the first round by the Nashville Predators in 2017 and did not qualify for the playoffs last year.

They fired long-time head coach Joel Quenneville earlier this season and replaced him with 33-year-old Jeremy Colliton. While the Blackhawks have won five of their last six games, Chicago is 15-20-6 this season and that has them in sixth place in the Central Division. They are seven points out of a playoff position.

Despite the recent rough times, stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith are still capable of big-game performances.

The Bruins have been beset by injuries this season as captain Zdeno Chara and star center Patrice Bergeron have both been out for long stretches but have returned in the last 10 days. The Bruins are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division and find themselves in a playoff-qualifying position at this point.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has had a special mask made just for this game that honors Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish football tradition.

The Finn has split time in goal with Jaroslav Halak, and Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy could opt to go with either netminder at this point.

Boston won a first-round playoff matchup a year ago, but they were beaten in five games by the Tampa Bay Lightning last year. If they are going to match or better that performance this season, they are going to have to upgrade their scoring.

The first Winter Classic was played in Buffalo between the Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008, and the game was an immediate hit with fans as snow fell in upstate New York and the snow-globe effect romanticized the effort.

The game went into overtime and a shootout, and Sidney Crosby scored the winning goal with the snow falling.

The temperatures are expected to be in the 25-35 degrees range under cloudy skies, per the Weather Channel. There is no precipitation expected.

Tickets for the Winter Classic are available through StubHub.