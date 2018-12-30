Paul Pogba Bags Brace in Manchester United's 4-1 Win over Bournemouth

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United bagged their third straight win under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, beating Bournemouth 4-1. Paul Pogba once again stole the show with a brace and an assist.

The Frenchman opened the scoring early and doubled his tally with a fine header after 33 minutes. Marcus Rashford made it 3-0 but Nathan Ake restored hope for the visitors just before half-time.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to make it 4-1 and all but end the contest, although there was some late drama still to come, with Eric Bailly receiving a straight red card.

The win moved the Red Devils within three points of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Rashford Is Ideal Partner for Pogba

Rashford played one of his best matches in the United shirt on Sunday, further strengthening his case to be the team's main striker moving forward.

The England international once again linked up well with Pogba, providing the assist for the opener with some nifty footwork. Former Premier League star Gary Lineker loved it:

As shared by Squawka Football, Rashford's passing has taken a major leap forward this season:

Pogba nearly set up his attacking partner to double the lead before taking care of business himself, and the two continued to terrorise the defence throughout the first half.

Rashford's development has been somewhat stunted by the many different roles he has held in the last few years. His mobility meant former coach Jose Mourinho often shifted him out wide or used him as a super-sub, and the 21-year-old has lacked the consistent playing time to keep improving.

But it's that mobility and Rashford's eye for a pass that makes him the perfect partner for Pogba, who will likely be the team's focal point moving forward. Lukaku may be the better pure finisher, but he has long struggled with holding up the ball near the box, and his presence too often limits the spaces for the France international.

Rashford is more willing and able to move out wide and draw defenders out of position, creating opportunities for Pogba to dive into the box and do what he does best―score goals.

Lukaku will have ample opportunities to prove he too can fit in Solskjaer's system, and his scoring will be invaluable in matches to come. He wasted little time getting on the scoresheet himself after coming on as a substitute on Sunday and will no doubt fight hard for his starting spot.

But the abilities of Rashford and Pogba complement each other too well not to start them together as often as possible. One of Solskjaer's main goals for the season has to be the development of the younger players, and he should give the nod to the academy graduate.

What's Next?

United visit Newcastle on Wednesday, while Bournemouth host Watford.