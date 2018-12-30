Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte at Evolution Rated WWE's Top Match of 2018

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

WWE.com released its list of the top 25 matches of 2018, and the Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Evolution took the No. 1 spot.

The SmackDown Women's Championship match pitting Lynch against Flair at Evolution was significant for several reasons. It was the first Last Woman Standing match to ever occur on the main roster, and it happened on the first all-women's pay-per-view in WWE history.

Lynch won the match, which helped further propel her toward the top of WWE in terms of popularity.

The list took into account all matches that occurred under the WWE umbrella in 2018, including the main roster, NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live and the Mae Young Classic.

Lynch and Flair beat out the Chicago Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, which finished second on the list.

That match was the second of three TakeOver bouts between Ciampa and Gargano in 2018, and it was oozing with emotion.

Gargano took the fight to Ciampa and even handcuffed his former friend, but Ciampa prevailed by hitting Gargano with a DDT on the exposed wooden boards under the ring canvas.

Curiously, neither of the other matches between Ciampa and Gargano made the list despite widely being considered to be among the best matches in all of wrestling in 2018.

Other notable matches that made the list include Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series (No. 3), Moustache Mountain vs. Undisputed Era on the July 11 edition of NXT (No. 4) and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz at Backlash (No. 5).

Also on the list was Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut at WrestleMania alongside Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (No. 9) as well as the critically acclaimed bout between Meiko Satomura and Mercedes Martinez in the Mae Young Classic (No. 16).

