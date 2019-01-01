Every NFL Playoff Team's Biggest Cause for Concern

0 of 12

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL playoffs.

Fans got a lesson in this last year, when Marcus Mariota keyed a Tennessee Titans upset on the road in the fourth quarter over the Kansas City Chiefs and when the sixth-seeded Atlanta Falcons upset the third-seeded Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Of course, don't forget Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles, who hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII.

Exploitation of weaknesses plays a big role in postseason upsets, and attacking the right weak point can create some of the most memorable moments, if not create a path for an unexpected champion.

This postseason, every single playoff team has a major cause for concern. This can range from an on-field weakness to something opponents always exploit. Leaguewide rankings, recent trends and overall performances in certain scenarios can play roles in these concerns. Injuries or a deficiency at a major position like quarterback could also fall under the spotlight.

Rest assured the following causes for concern are on opponents' radars as the playoffs get underway Saturday.