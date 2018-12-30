Hopman Cup 2019: Roger Federer Inspires Switzerland Past Great Britain on Sunday

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Roger Federer inspired Switzerland to victory in the Hopman Cup on Sunday, as he and Belinda Bencic saw their country to a 3-0 win over Great Britain.

Switzerland are seeking to defend their title from a year ago and got off to a perfect start when Federer coasted to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Cameron Norrie. Bencic followed that up with a straight sets win over Katie Boulter.

In the day's earlier match, the tournament top seeds Germany were dominant against Spain. Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev both won their singles matches in three sets before adding the gloss to the scoreline with victory in the doubles.

Here are the results from another intriguing day in Perth at the Hopman Cup as well as the schedule for Monday and a recap of the action so far.

Sunday Results

Germany 3-0 Spain

Angelique Kerber (GER) bt. Garbine Muguruza (ESP), 6-2 3-6 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER) bt. David Ferrer (ESP), 6-4 4-6 7-6(0)

Kerber/Zverev (GER) bt. Muguruza/Ferrer (ESP), 4-2 4-3(3)

Switzerland 3-0 Great Britain

Roger Federer (SUI) bt. Cameron Norrie (GBR), 6-1 6-1

Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt. Katie Boulter (GBR), 6-2 7-6(0)

Federer/Bencic (SUI) bt. Norrie/Boulter (GBR), 4-3(4) 4-1

Monday Schedule

United States (Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams) vs. Greece (Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari)

Sunday Recap

Will Russell/Getty Images

Although Federer was always going to be the main focus of the day for spectators, the match between Germany and Spain was an eye-catching one on paper too.

Both Kerber and Zverev came into this tournament on the back of excellent previous seasons and made positive starts to the 2019 term with battling wins; both had to stem second-set rallies from their opponents to get points on the board.

Kerber, the French Open and Wimbledon champion, was always going to face a big challenge up against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza but negotiated the decider emphatically.

Zverev and Ferrer also played out an entertaining match, with the German showing some wonderful early-season touch against the veteran:

In the end, this one came down to a deciding tiebreak, and Zverev was able to step up his levels, winning it 7-0.

Unsurprisingly, with the match won, Kerber and Zverev were in more relaxed mood heading into their mixed doubles clash in which they were also victorious:

Federer was next up, and in his first competitive match of the new season, there were no signs of rustiness from the great man.

Although Norrie performed admirably to get past Stefanos Tsitsipas in an upset win Saturday, there was a clear chasm in class between himself and Federer from the off here. The 37-year-old was sharp on court, picking angles and raising his level at clutch moments.

It was evident that even in the twilight of his career, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is still a huge draw too:

Following on from Federer's win, it was left to Bencic to wrap up a victory for Switzerland. She was the heavy favourite against Boulter, and once again, there did appear to be a gulf in quality between the two players.

Bencic set the tone with a strong first set and went on to earn victory with a second-set tiebreak, making the mixed doubles match between the teams a dead rubber.

On New Year's Eve, only one match will be played. The United States will make their first appearance Down Under at this event, with Serena Williams in competitive action for the first time since she lost to Naomi Osaka in controversial circumstances in the U.S. Open final.