WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Spoilers: Styles, Daniel Bryan, Rumble Entrants and More

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Following this week's Raw, SmackDown and 205 Live tapings, the card for the 2019 Royal Rumble at Chase Field in Phoenix is coming together.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, here is a look at the Rumble card thus far:

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

vs. Brock for the Universal Championship AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship

Championship Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. TBA vs. Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship

vs. vs. TBA vs. Buddy Murphy for the Championship Women's Royal Rumble Match: Carmella, Natalya and TBA

Men's Royal Rumble Match: R-Truth, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Drew McIntyre and TBA

Regarding the Rumble matches, Natalya announced on Raw that she will be part of the women's Royal Rumble, joining Carmella, who earned the No. 30 spot by winning the Mixed Match Challenge along with R-Truth.

Joining Truth in the men's Rumble will be Drew McIntyre and all three members of New Day, who made their announcements during this week's tapings as well.

During Saturday's SmackDown taping, which will air Tuesday, AJ Styles beat Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and Mustafa Ali in a Fatal 5-Way match to earn another WWE title shot against Daniel Bryan at the Rumble.

On 205 Live, it was announced that Buddy Murphy will defend the Cruiserweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Akira Tozawa beat Drew Gulak and Kalisto beat Lio Rush to qualify for that match. The final spot will be determined on the next episode of 205 Live when Hideo Itami faces former Cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander.

While it isn't yet clear who will challenge for the Women's Championships or who else will compete in the Rumble matches, the Jan. 27 Royal Rumble card is quickly filling up and taking shape.

