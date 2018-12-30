WWE SmackDown New Year's Day Spoilers for Cena, Becky Lynch, Styles and More

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

SmackDown Live held a taping Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh for the New Year's Day edition of SmackDown, which will air Tuesday night.

The episode featured several notable moments, including the televised return of John Cena and a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Here is a rundown of the results from Saturday's taping, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

1/1 SmackDown Spoiler Results

New Day announces entry into Royal Rumble match

Samoa Joe def. Jeff Hardy by submission

Sonya Deville def. Naomi

John Cena and Becky Lynch def. Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega

AJ Styles def. Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali in a Fatal 5-Way to earn a title shot against WWE champion Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble

After nearly three months away from WWE programming because of his commitments in Hollywood, Cena returned at Saturday's taping and issued an open challenge.

Becky Lynch answered and declared herself The Man, which led to Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega interrupting.

In a match few could have anticipated, Lynch made Vega tap out after throwing her own partner out of the ring.

The main event pitted Styles, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali against each other in a Fatal 5-Way to determine who will face Bryan at Royal Rumble.

Earlier in the night, Styles promised Vince McMahon he would see an aggressive version of The Phenomenal One after Styles punched McMahon the previous week.

Styles was true to his word, as he pinned Orton to set up a rematch with Bryan.

Joe beat Jeff Hardy by submission to qualify for the Fatal 5-Way match, and although he didn't win that contest, it was a step in the right direction for a Superstar who is looking to get back in the mix on the top of the card.

Other notable segments included Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day all announcing that they will be part of the Royal Rumble match.

Also, Rusev and Lana held a celebration after Rusev won the United States Championship the previous week, but Shinsuke Nakamura crashed it and took down both Rusev and Lana in the process.

Finally, Triple H took part in a backstage segment with SmackDown women's champion Asuka, Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella.

Triple H said Asuka's next opponent would be determined at a later date and left the impression that Becky, Charlotte and Carmella will face off in a Triple Threat match for the No. 1 contendership.

