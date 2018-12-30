N'Golo Kante Goal Sees Chelsea Past Crystal Palace in Premier League

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea rounded off their 2018 in style on Sunday, as they beat London rivals Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League at Selhurst Park thanks to N'Golo Kante's goal.

The first half was devoid of much excitement, although Chelsea did come close to breaking the deadlock on a couple of occasions. Willian struck the post with a free-kick, before Ross Barkley flicked an effort off the same upright.

In the second period, the visitors did get the breakthrough their territorial dominance deserved, as Kante made the most of a brilliant lofted pass from David Luiz and tucked home a fine finish in the 51st minute.

Victory for the Blues sees them consolidate fourth position and move to within two points of Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy second spot.

Sarri Vindicated in Change of Kante Role

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

One of the main talking points around Chelsea this term has been the structure of the midfield, with eyebrows raised when Kante was pushed into a more advanced berth. This game showed why Blues boss Maurizio Sarri wants the Frenchman higher up the pitch.

Kante was a threat throughout the first period with his runs forward, and Palace didn't heed the danger in the second half, when he latched on to a long ball to score.

While he hasn't exactly been prolific this season, the former Leicester City man has chipped in with more goals already than in any of his other previous Premier League terms. Liam Twomey of ESPN FC put his return into context:



Further back in the midfield, Jorginho was also allowed to control the game for the Blues, setting the tempo with a measured first-half performance:



Kante can be so effective sweeping up in front of the defence, but he's adding more facets to his game in the shuttling role he's been assigned. Sarri appears to be increasingly vindicated in his deployment of the Frenchman.

Sarri Must Find Hamsik Equivalent to Enliven Chelsea Midfield

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Although the dynamic between Jorginho and Kante does appear to be functioning well for the Blues, Chelsea do lack a player who can link passing patterns together in the final third.

During his time at Napoli it was a job Marek Hamsik did so well for Sarri, as he would roam forward in support of the attack, providing guile, tenacity and a goal threat. In Mateo Kovacic, Ruben-Loftus Cheek and Ross Barkley, the Blues haven't found someone to do that job.

It was the latter of that trio who got the nod on Sunday, and Phil Blundell of The Anfield Wrap was not impressed with his effort:



James Benge of the Evening Standard commented on Chelsea's lack of inventiveness:



Loftus-Cheek has impressed in burst so far this season and appears set for more chances as the campaign goes on. But if the Blues are going to make easy work of breaking down these kinds of deep-sitting opponents, then more incision is required from that central position.

Elite Clubs Should Have an Eye on Wan-Bissaka

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

In a season of disappointment for the Eagles, their most consistent player has been full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The England youth star turned in another accomplished display here.

Eden Hazard got little change out of him for long spells of the game, so much so that in the second period the Blues star switched flanks with Willian:



At 21 years old, the Palace youngster does still have a lot of developing to do, although his natural defensive instincts and athleticism stand out week after week in the Premier League. Palace will be desperate to hang on to their academy graduate amid what is surely inevitable interest from some elite sides come the summer.

What's next?

The games continue to come thick and fast for Premier League sides, with Chelsea in action again on Wednesday against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Roy Hodgson's side have a tricky away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the same day.