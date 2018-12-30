Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City 'Cannot Compete' with EPL Leaders Liverpool

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his team "cannot compete" with the pace being set by Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Reds have been the standout side in the division this season, and after thumping Arsenal 5-1 on Saturday, they are nine points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

City are 10 points back but have a game in hand, which they make up against Southampton on Sunday. Speaking about Liverpool ahead of his side's match, Guardiola said his side are struggling to cling on to the coattails of the Merseyside club, per Nick Howson of Goal.

"We did well so far. We got 44 points in the first round. If you get the same number of points in the second round, that's 88 points. With 88 points, you are champions. You have the numbers to be champions.

"Most of the Premier League champions in the past 20 years won it with less points. We did quite well. We did really well. But of course you have the past two games, against Crystal Palace and Leicester and you have that sense, because there are two teams there now who are better than us in the last month.

"What can we say when Liverpool keep nine clean sheets and score a lot of goals? We cannot compete with that in terms of comparing with them."

City won the Premier League with a staggering 100 points last season, blowing away the competition. This term, they looked capable of matching that haul after a brilliant beginning to the campaign. But they have been derailed lately by three losses in their past four outings.

After the 2-1 loss to Leicester, Sam Lee of Goal commented on how some injuries to key players have sapped City's momentum in the Premier League:

In fairness to Liverpool, they have done exceptionally to keep the pressure up on City, and while the champions have faded over the festive period, the Merseyside club has excelled.

The Reds have moved through the gears in recent matches and are scoring goals for fun again. Regardless of what happens in City's clash with Southampton on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side are heavy favourites to win the Premier League, leaving the chasing pack in their wake:

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws looked at how this Liverpool side compare to City's title winners last season at the 20-game mark:

But things can change quickly in football. If City win on Sunday, they could bring down the gap to four points on Thursday, when they welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium in what has the potential to be the biggest game of the season.

With injuries to contend with and form to be regathered, there are no guarantees for the champions. However, Guardiola's side have shown they are capable of putting together extraordinary sequences, and that will keep the Reds wary.