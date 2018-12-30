Arsenal vs. Fulham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

After their mauling at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal will be out to bounce back when they take on Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day in the Premier League.

The Gunners were taken apart by the rampant league leaders, as they showcased no sign of defensive stability or cohesion. Eventually, the 5-1 scoreline flattered Unai Emery's men and he'll be expecting a big upturn in standards after the manner of that defeat.

Fulham will be big underdogs still, but they picked up a morale-boosting late win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Anything from this encounter will be a big boost for them in their attempts to avoid relegation.

Here are the odds for the clash, where to catch the action and a preview of what's to come from north London.

Odds

Arsenal win (100/333)

Draw (5/1)

Fulham win (15/2)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Tuesday, January 1

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Going up against Liverpool at Anfield is a tough ask for any side in the Premier League at the moment, but Arsenal capitulated in a manner on Saturday that would have concerned manager Emery.

After taking the lead they fell apart defensively, with four goals for the Reds before half time. Despite some promising signs at times this term under the new manager, it's clear this is a team with a long way to go when it comes to keeping the ball out of the net on a regular basis.

Sports journalist Jonny Singer said he isn't sure whether the team has made much progress at all in 2018-19:

Aside from struggling defensively Arsenal also found it difficult to pose an attacking threat in the game, with Emery opting to line up with grafters in the attacking areas of the field as opposed to creators.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season, found it tough to have an influence on proceedings as such. Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo summed up what was a challenging afternoon for the Gabon international:

Fulham come into this one down in the bottom three, but there are signs things are slowly beginning to turn around under Claudio Ranieri.

Having previously been hopeless in defence, following their 1-0 win over Huddersfield they have now kept two clean sheets in their last three games. With a bolstered foundation in place, the attacking ability is there for them to pull away from this difficult position.

The talisman for the team this season has been Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored in stoppage time to win the game with Huddersfield. Without his goals, they'd be in a much worse position:

For the visit of Fulham the Gunners will surely seek to be more expansive in their approach. Fans will want to see the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil, fitness permitting, involved given that Arsenal will dominate possession for long spells of the match.

Fulham have made strides and will sense weakness in the Arsenal defence after their cave-in against Liverpool. However, Ranieri's side still have a long way to go before they are capable of heading to stadiums like this and picking up positive results.