Pep Guardiola Says Fernandinho Injury Won't Alter City's Transfer Plans

Manager Pep Guardiola has repeated that Manchester City will not be active in the January transfer window despite Fernandinho's recent injury highlighting a key lack of depth in midfield.

The Brazilian has missed City's last two matches, both losses, and Guardiola acknowledged how important he is to the team and how he tried to sign cover in the past, per the Independent's Ian Parker:

"It is not necessary to lose three games from four to say how important Fernandinho is to us. It is a specific position, we don't have his qualities again. He is an incredible player.

"We tried but when players don't want to come what can we do?

"I never in my career with Barcelona or Bayern Munich, I never complain about what they try to do, the clubs. They do their best because they want to win too. They try to provide me with the best team possible and they did it."

But when he was asked whether the team will make a move in January, he pointed to earlier comments on the subject: "I think the answer was clear two times about this issue."

B/R Football shared the stats behind the club's recent skid without their holding midfielder:

As noted by Parker, the Citizens tried to add to their midfield options in the summer by signing Jorginho, but the Italian opted to join Chelsea instead.

Guardiola experimented with John Stones in a midfield role against Crystal Palace, which failed, while Ilkay Gundogan didn't fare much better against Leicester City.

According to football writer Kimberly McCauley, not adding more cover was a major mistake:

The Citizens have spent freely in the transfer market in the past few years, splashing the cash on several players they seemingly didn't need. Last year's attack was among Europe's best, but they still thought it necessary to add Riyad Mahrez in the summer.

The good news is Fernandinho is on his way back:

But injuries happen all the time, and the Sky Blues could be another setback away from disaster. European success has to be the top priority this season, and the Premier League giants will need Fernandinho or a replacement in the UEFA Champions League.

January presents a great opportunity to add some much-needed depth, and with the cup-tied regulations no longer in place, there's no limit to who they can sign.

This slide should highlight the need for reinforcements and change Guardiola's mind on the winter window.