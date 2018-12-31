Steel Cage Showdown and Preview for December 31 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

As 2018 comes to an end Monday night, so too will the rivalry between former tag team partners Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as they headline the New Year's Eve episode of WWE Raw inside a steel cage.

That match headlines a show featuring the continued evolution of the Superstars and rivalries that will dominate the headlines on WWE's flagship show while simultaneously continuing to implement and introduce the McMahon family's plans to shake things up in the new year.

Rage in the Cage

Ziggler and McIntyre were once a force of nature on Monday nights. They won tag team gold, defeated the likes of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and even convinced Braun Strowman to join them in a war of attrition against The Shield.

Ego and desire to achieve greater singles accomplishments led to the dissolution of their team. McIntyre admitted to using Ziggler, to which The Show Off responded by costing The Scottish Psychopath a match against Finn Balor at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 16.

Unable to settle their differences in a Triple Threat match also involving Balor on Christmas Eve, the pair will set foot inside a solid steel cage Monday with one objective in mind: end their rivalry once and for all.

All signs point to McIntyre picking up the win and moving on to bigger and better things. The success of the match will be based on how strong he looks in doing so. Expect Ziggler to sell like crazy to put his opponent over while also relying on his trademark timing to create genuine drama and excitement.

We know McIntyre will come out of the match eyeing a push toward the Universal Championship, currently held by Brock Lesnar. The question is where this match leaves Ziggler at a time when the Raw brand is hurting for star power and could use someone of his stature and talent.

Ronda Rousey's Next Challenge

The friendship between Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya faced its toughest test a week ago, when Rowdy defeated The Queen of Harts in the main event on Christmas Eve.

Monday, Rousey will look to close out one of the greatest rookie years in professional wrestling history by turning her attention to her next challenge.

Perhaps that will come in the form of The Riott Squad, a trio of competitors who continue to wreak havoc against the top babyfaces on Monday nights. Maybe it comes in the form of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, who have not responded to Rousey's victory over The Irresistible Force at TLC.

Still, maybe it comes in the form of a veteran, such as Mickie James or Alicia Fox.

One cannot forget the dark cloud of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch hanging over the former UFC star.

Whatever the case may be, expect Rousey to play a prominent role on Monday's show and see in-ring action of some sort.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's Unfinished Business

While Ziggler and McIntyre are bringing their rivalry to a head Monday night, it feels as though the program between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose has yet to truly get started.

A week after The Architect dispatched of Baron Corbin in the main event, he will likely be looking to get his hands on Ambrose and regain the Intercontinental Championship he lost at TLC.

The Lunatic Fringe has remained slippery, evading a beating at the hands of his former tag team partner, but how long will he be able to prevent a showdown with Rollins for the IC title?

Perhaps we find out Monday on the USA Network, when Rollins will look to cap off what was arguably the best year of his career and lay the groundwork for an even greater 2019.