Mets Rumors: Ex-Dodgers Catcher Yasmani Grandal Rejected 4-Year, $60M Contract

Free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal turned down a four-year, $60 million contract offer from the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo reported Friday.

Despite being unable to land Grandal, the Mets signed Wilson Ramos for $19 million over two years in mid-December.

Grandal remains unsigned, with Castillo adding a return to Los Angeles is unlikely unless the 30-year-old is willing to accept a shorter contract.

