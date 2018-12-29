Mets Rumors: Ex-Dodgers Catcher Yasmani Grandal Rejected 4-Year, $60M Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers draws a walk during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game One of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal turned down a four-year, $60 million contract offer from the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo reported Friday.

Despite being unable to land Grandal, the Mets signed Wilson Ramos for $19 million over two years in mid-December.

Grandal remains unsigned, with Castillo adding a return to Los Angeles is unlikely unless the 30-year-old is willing to accept a shorter contract.

               

