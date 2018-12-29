Seth Rollins Speaks on Roman Reigns' Recovery, Potential Return to WWE

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed Roman Reigns' battle with leukemia during a media appearance Friday.

On Fox 2 News in Detroit (h/t Kellie Haulotte of WrestlingInc.com), Rollins provided an update on his Shield brother: "Roman is doing great. He obviously spent the holidays home with his family and he's doing really good. He's in a good position. He's prime to make a comeback, hopefully, sometime sooner rather than later. But at the end of the day, he's focusing on getting healthy right now. I will say that he's doing good."

The 33-year-old Reigns announced on the Oct. 22 edition of Raw that he had been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years prior and that it had returned.

As a result, Reigns vacated the Universal Championship to focus on getting treatment and eventually returning to the ring.

Reigns made it clear that he intended to eventually make it back to WWE as an active competitor, and Rollins' update was a positive one.

Since Reigns' departure, Rollins has been feuding with former Shield member Dean Ambrose over the Intercontinental Championship.

Ambrose turned on Rollins on the same night Reigns made his announcement, and it has been a consistent topic of conversation on WWE programming even with Reigns currently on the sidelines.

