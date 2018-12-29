Gabriel Jesus, Vincent Kompany, Fernandinho Return to Training After Injury

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City have received an injury boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Southampton, as Gabriel Jesus, Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho have all returned to training after injury:

The Premier League champions will be aiming to end a poor run of form at St Mary's Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side have lost three of their last four league outings and have slipped six points behind leaders Liverpool.

