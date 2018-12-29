Gabriel Jesus, Vincent Kompany, Fernandinho Return to Training After Injury

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 29, 2018

WATFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Fernandinho of Man City in action during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Manchester City at Vicarage Road on December 04, 2018 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City have received an injury boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Southampton, as Gabriel Jesus, Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho have all returned to training after injury:

The Premier League champions will be aiming to end a poor run of form at St Mary's Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side have lost three of their last four league outings and have slipped six points behind leaders Liverpool.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Sampdoria's Late Equaliser Ruled Out by VAR 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sampdoria's Late Equaliser Ruled Out by VAR 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Guardiola Backs 'Incredible' Man City Stars Despite Poor Form

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Guardiola Backs 'Incredible' Man City Stars Despite Poor Form

    Goal
    via Goal

    Live: Every Premier League Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Every Premier League Game

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Vincent Kompany Train Ahead of Southampton Clash

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Vincent Kompany Train Ahead of Southampton Clash

    City Watch
    via Mcfcwatch