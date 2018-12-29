WWE Raw New Year's Eve Spoilers: Ziggler vs. McIntyre Cage Match, Rousey, More

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE held a taping Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the final Raw episode of 2018, which will air on New Year's Eve.

The biggest advertised match pitted Drew McIntyre against Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage, plus Dean Ambrose defended his Intercontinental Championship.

Here is a full listing of spoiler results for Monday's episode of Raw, along with further details regarding how the red brand's 2018 finale will play out.

Spoilers courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Dec. 31 Raw Spoiler Results

Drew McIntyre def. Dolph Ziggler in a steel cage match

Apollo Crews won a battle royal to become No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon def. The Riott Squad

Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins by DQ

Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers def. Heath Slater and Rhyno

Dean Ambrose def. Apollo Crews to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Ronda Rousey and Natalya def. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka

Monday's Raw will kick off with the advertised cage match between McIntyre and Ziggler. After beating his former tag team partner with two Claymore Kicks, McIntyre assaulted Ziggler with a steel chair and announced himself as an entrant in the Royal Rumble.

While McIntyre has been on a roll, the same can't necessarily be said for Apollo Crews, who has suffered through a trying 2018.

He got his chance to shine during Friday's taping, though, by last eliminating Baron Corbin to win a battle royal for the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 contendership.

Crews went on to lose his title match to Ambrose later in the night, but he may finally be in line for bigger and better things in 2019 after being used sparingly this year.

Seth Rollins was also a strong focus on the show, as Triple H informed him that he would not receive an automatic rematch with Ambrose for the IC title since that protocol is being done away with.

The Game did tell Rollins that he wanted to see signs of his old self, and Rollins gave him precisely that by beating down Bobby Lashley with a steel chair in a disqualification loss.

After Natalya got attacked backstage by Nia Jax and Tamina, it was announced that Nattie would team with Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey against Nia and Tamina in the main event.

One week after they faced each other with the Raw women's title on the line, Natalya and Rousey joined forces effectively, and Rousey made Tamina tap to the armbar.

Raw will return to its usual live format on Jan. 6, and it was announced that the show will feature a Moment of Bliss talk show segment with Alexa Bliss and Rousey, as well as appearances by John Cena, Braun Strowman and universal champion Brock Lesnar.

