Maurizio Sarri Wants Cesc Fabregas to Stay at Chelsea Amid January Exit Rumours

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has encouraged Cesc Fabregas to stay at the club, with the 31-year-old's contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Given his current situation, the Spain international will be free to speak to foreign teams from January regarding a pre-contract agreement and joining another club for free in the summer. As such, there's been plenty of speculation regarding his future.

Speaking about Fabregas at his press conference on Friday, Sarri said he still has a role to play still and that a replacement will need to be brought in if he does depart, per Goal:

"In this position we have only two players, Jorginho and Fabregas, so for me it would be really a problem without Cesc.

"I want him to stay, I don't know the final decision of Cesc and the club of course. But for me, it's very important, and if Cesc will go, I think that we need to buy another player, and it's not easy because, technically, Cesc is a very important player.

"And I think that in the market it's very difficult to find a player with his characteristics."

One possible stumbling block in keeping Fabregas is Chelsea's policy of only offering one-year extensions to players over the age of 30. Sarri said he can understand why Fabregas might be hesitant to stay as a result.

"It's a rule, and so we have to respect that," said the Italian. "And for a player of 31, it's a big problem to sign a new contract for only one year. So, the problem is only this."

As Sport Witness relayed, Fabregas has been linked with a move to Monaco, who are managed by his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry:

According to Juan Castro of Marca, the midfielder is poised to leave to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window for a "European project." Jaime Candil of AS said AC Milan are especially keen on the ex-Barcelona star, while Galatasaray, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown an interest.

Minutes have been tough to come by for Fabregas in the Premier League this season, and when he has featured, he's operated in a new role at the base of midfield.

It's a position usually filled by Jorginho, with Sarri clearly keen on having an able passer and technically sound footballer in the position.

Fabregas is an excellent back-up option; he's experienced, has been one of the most creative players in Premier League history and has done well when used lately:

For the midfielder, a new challenge with the promise of more consistent football and a longer-term contract would be appealing.

If Fabregas was to move on, it would leave Chelsea without a natural deep-lying playmaker for their cup matches and that would be an issue given the possession-based philosophy implemented by their manager. As such, the Blues may need to be on the lookout for a solution in the January window.