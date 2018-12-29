Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Are Not Getting Carried Away in EPL Title Chase

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any notion his team will get carried away in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Ahead of their meeting with Arsenal on Saturday evening, the Reds have a six-point lead to Tottenham Hotspur and are seven clear of Manchester City.

On Boxing Day, there were cheers at Anfield after it was confirmed City had suffered a shock loss at Leicester City, but Klopp has said the advantage Liverpool have built up at the halfway mark doesn't mean they will be taking anything for granted, per Paul Wilson of the Guardian.

"I have to say 51 points at the halfway stage is better than we expected but no one is celebrating yet. The players are mature enough to know that. The time to get excited over a six-point lead is when there are only four or five games left to play.

"I didn't feel any different when I came in from the last game and someone told me the City result, and I certainly didn't when I heard the Tottenham score. It is important to consider who is in the bunch of teams around you. We are in a good position but it's silly to talk about points gained and lost when you have Arsenal next followed by City."

David Rogers/Getty Images

The start to the season for the Reds has been a remarkable one, as they've won 16 and drawn three of their 19 games so far.

Football journalist Simon Gleave put into context just how much the team has improved since the previous campaign:

While the big-money acquisitions made in the form of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Fabinho have made their mark on what is shaping up to be a season to remember, the work being done by Klopp at Anfield deserves immense credit, too.

Not only has the German put together a team that has set a breathtaking pace at the top of the pile, but he has also helped improve footballers with his astute coaching and has enlivened the fanbase in pursuit of silverware.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss passed a managerial landmark with the Reds recently, putting him in good company alongside some other Liverpool coaching greats:

It's understandable that Klopp is looking to guard against complacency after the team pulled clear at the top. But there's no doubting that the recent issues endured by City have made Liverpool title favourites.

Opta's Duncan Alexander noted it's rare for a team to relinquish a lead so large at this point:

Still, there's no doubt things can shift quickly at the top of the table. Tottenham could only be three points back by the time Liverpool kick off against Arsenal on Saturday evening; then on January 3, the Reds make the trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

If Liverpool can negotiate this spell with the authority and assurance they've shown throughout the season so far, Klopp may find it increasingly difficult to keep the feet of those in red on the ground.