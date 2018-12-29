UFC 232 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Jones vs. Gustafsson 2

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones will return to the Octagon at UFC 232 on Saturday for a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson following a typically controversial buildup.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena but will now be at The Forum in Los Angeles. The move was made after a drug test from Jones found "residual amounts" of an M3 metabolite, which the fighter tested positively for in July 2017, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

The change of venue was confirmed six days prior to the event, with Jones unable to get a license to fight in Las Vegas as a result of the sample.

Now all eyes will be on the competitors, with Jones and Gustafsson's second showdown for the light heavyweight title the main event on what is a stacked UFC card. Here is the schedule of fights, the odds for the key showdowns and a preview of what's to come.

UFC 232 Card (Odds to win)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

*Jon Jones (9/25) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (9/4)

*Cris Cyborg (2/5) vs. Amanda Nunes (2/1)

Carlos Condit (69/50) vs. *Michael Chiesa (57/100)

Ilir Latifi *(67/100) vs. Corey Anderson (6/5)

Chad Mendes *(61/100) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (13/10)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

BJ Penn vs. Ryan Hall

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET)

Nathaniel Well vs. Andre Ewell

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada

Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson

*Picks to win

Odds in full are available via OddsShark

Preview

Longstanding fans of the UFC will be well aware of the fact that when it comes to Jones, things are never straightforward.

Unsurprisingly, as he and Gustafsson exchanged words ahead of the fight this week, the results of Jones' most recent test were a topic discussed. The Swede, who was beaten by Jones via unanimous decision when the two men met in 2013, questioned how confident his opponent really feels in his own ability:

Fans will certainly be hoping that at the end of a chaotic week there will be a fight to remember, as the first meeting between these two men is one that lived long in the memory.

Gustafsson posed problems to Jones that few have ever been able to and the UFC 165 main event was named Fight of the Night following five rounds of pulsating action.

Since then Jones has only been in action on four occasions, with his most recent win over long-term rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in June 2017 deemed a no contest after Jones failed a drugs test in the aftermath.

As relayed by Adam Hill of the Review Journal, Jones didn't appear keen to talk about his chequered history:

Despite the issues, the 31-year-old still holds a reputation as the most gifted fighter in UFC history, thus making this challenge a sizeable one for his opponent. Gustafsson has also been out of action for over a year, winning his last outing in May 2017 against Glover Teixeira.

The other title fight on the bill on Saturday will see Cris Cyborg defend her women's featherweight belt against Amanda Nunes. MMA reporter Sean Sheehan is excited for the contest:

This will only be the sixth time Cyborg has fought in the UFC, so there's still a buzz whenever she's in action. She won the title against Tonya Evinger in July 2017 and has put together two impressive defences of her belt since, against Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya.

Nunes has proven herself as one of the fiercest competitors in the company in recent years though and has put together a seven-fight winning streak that included a dismantling of Ronda Rousey in December 2016.