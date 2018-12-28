Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Responds to Alberto Moreno Saying He's Unhappy

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to Alberto Moreno's comments about being unhappy at the club, telling the full-back to come talk to him rather than the press.

He also praised Moreno's work ethic in training and said the Spaniard looks as if he's back to full health, per Goal:

"Matt [McCann, press officer] told me about it! I’m still not prepared to say something to be honest. How I deal with things like that is usually; my door is not always literally open, but it’s always open if somebody wants to talk.

"As long as they don’t talk to me, it doesn’t really exist!

“But that Alberto is not happy with not having too much minutes, it’s obvious. The more important thing is he never shows it in any training sessions, he’s a fantastic professional and trains really well when he can.

"The last couple of weeks he has had back problems and that kept him out of a lot of sessions. Yesterday was the first session it looked 100 per cent good again. That’s all.”

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Per the report, Moreno voiced his displeasure during an appearance on radio station Onda Cero, saying: "I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation that he can't change [Andrew Robertson] because the team is winning."

AS provided more comments, including Moreno's desire to return to Spain:

The 26-year-old Moreno has started just two Premier League matches so far this season as he's being kept on the bench due to the strong form of Robertson.

Formerly of Sevilla, Moreno arrived at Anfield in 2014 amid much fanfare. Already an established attacking weapon, many thought Moreno was the next great Spanish full-back and would make the left-back position his own for the foreseeable future.

He struggled to adapt to British football, however, and his defensive abilities haven't caught up with his attacking prowess. Robertson joined from Hull City in 2017 and has since established himself as one of the very best at the position.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe gave him a spot in his Premier League team of the season so far:

Moreno's contract will expire in the summer, freeing him up to negotiate a pre-contract with a Spanish team in January if that's what he wants. His time with the Reds appears to be coming to an end, and these latest comments likely won't help his case.