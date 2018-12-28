Stars CEO Jim Lites Rips Play of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn: 'F--king Horses--t'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Dallas Stars management and ownership are not being shy about venting their frustration over the play of their top two scorers.

Per The Athletic's Sean Shapiro, Stars​ CEO​ Jim Lites described Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn as "f--king horses--t" for their performance during Thursday's 2-0 win against the Nashville Predators.

Lites told Shapiro he routinely receives multiple "WTF" text messages from Stars owner Tom​ Gaglardi during games to express his unhappiness with Seguin and Benn's performance.

Shapiro noted there is "frustration" growing throughout the organization because Seguin and Benn aren't playing up to their normal standards.

Since becoming teammates in 2013-14, Seguin and Benn have each scored at least 69 points and 26 goals in the past five seasons. The pair have combined for 62 points through 38 games this season.

"We are a stars-driven league, and our stars aren't getting it done," Lites said. "It's embarrassing, and no one writes it. Write it! These guys are not good enough. They're not good enough for me, they're not good enough for the owner, and they're certainly not good enough for the general manager, who I can't speak for, but it's not good enough for the job he's done."

One potential reason for frustration among Stars management is the lack of progress for the franchise. They have missed the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons and have just one postseason series win since 2008-09.

The Stars enter Friday ranked eighth in the Western Conference with 41 points.