Heung-Min Son Says 'Unlucky' Tottenham 'Deserve to Win Something'

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham Hotspur deserve to win a trophy and have been unlucky in their pursuit of silverware.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have finished in the top four of the Premier League for the last three seasons, and Son says Spurs believe they can win the title, per Sky Sports:

"We are just a bit unlucky for me, to be honest. We are close all the time. People are thinking 'ahhh it's Spurs', but we believe, always this team believe in the title, but sometimes you just have to have luck, with a long season.

"We can win, we deserve to win. The players deserve to win something. Of course the pressure is going to be big [to win the title] but we have to just enjoy and bring positive energy, this is the most important.

"We are second in the table but still actually no-one speaks about us, they talk about Man City and Liverpool.

"We are going our own way, it doesn't matter. People talking about us or not, it doesn't matter, we are just focusing on ourselves. We are going our way, and it's a positive way."

Spurs are currently riding high in the Premier League. They have won their last five league games in a row to move into second place in the table, six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Son has played a key role in their recent run. The South Korean has seven goals and two assists in his last seven matches for the north Londoners.

Journalist Kristian Sturt highlighted what he brings to the team:

Pochettino has said Spurs need to prove they can be "consistent throughout the whole season" to win the title, per Goal's James Westwood.

They can take confidence from their recent record under Pochettino:

Tottenham have shown they have the quality to compete for the title, but it remains to be seen if they can produce the consistency required to beat both Liverpool and Manchester City to top spot.