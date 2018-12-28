Former Manchester United Star Jaap Stam Appointed PEC Zwolle Coach

VI-Images/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has returned to his roots, as the 46-year-old has been appointed as the new coach of Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

Per Goal's Jamie Smith, Stam started his professional career at the club. He has signed an 18-month deal.

Stam previously managed Reading but departed the club earlier this year after a poor run of results. He has also worked as an assistant at Zwolle and Ajax.

The former enforcer spoke to the club's official website about his special bond with Zwolle:

"PEC Zwolle is a club close to my heart and it feels good to be back.

"I have been following the club in recent years and it is nice to see what kind of development has been made.

"I see it as a wonderful challenge to make the next year and a half a success, starting with the second half of the season."

Zwolle currently find themselves in 16th place in the Dutch Eredivisie, a spot that would lead to a play-off match to avoid relegation. The team has only won a single home contest all season.

Stam found plenty of success with Reading early but couldn't fix the team's poor defensive record, and opposing sides got plenty of looks on goal during his reign:

It was a surprising development given his reputation for no-nonsense defending during his playing days. A feared opponent, Stam never shied away from physical play and always relied more on his brute strength than technique or positioning.

Sights like the defender not even flinching while a doctor stitched up a cut to his eyelid on the sidelines during Euro 2000, were not uncommon:

He only spent three seasons at United but made a major impact, winning three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League. He departed for Lazio Roma in 2001 and also played for AC Milan before ending his career with Ajax.