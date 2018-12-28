Bernardo Silva Says Manchester City Must Be 'Almost Perfect' to Win EPL Title

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva says his team must be "almost perfect" from now on if they are to retain their Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's side have lost three of their last four league outings to drop seven points behind leaders Liverpool after 19 games, and Silva says they can't afford many more mistakes, per Sky Sports.

"Seven points to Liverpool is starting to be a lot. We are not playing as well as we want, we have to find an explanation. We have lost two games that we should not do if we are in a race for the title. It is mathematically possible - but we have to be almost perfect from now. It's difficult. We have to start winning games again, otherwise things will get complicated."

Manager Pep Guardiola has said he must find answers to his team's poor form:

Manchester City's next fixture is against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. The Saints have won two of three games under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl but were beaten last time out by West Ham United.

The German says he is expecting "the most difficult challenge that is possible," when his side takes on Manchester City, per Husmukh Kerai at Sky Sports.

City then have the chance to cut the gap to Liverpool when they welcome the Reds to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams have already met this season at Anfield with the game finishing in a 0-0 draw. Riyad Mahrez missed a late chance to snatch all three points for the visitors when he blazed a penalty over the bar.

Adam Crafton at the Daily Mail noted how it could prove to be a decisive moment in the title race:

Liverpool are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season but face a testing week. They take on Arsenal on Saturday before heading to the Etihad but can approach both games with confidence and belief given their current form.