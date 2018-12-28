WWE, Ex-Colts Punter Pat McAfee Agree to Multiyear Contract, 'Dream Come True'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee and WWE have come to terms on a multiyear contract.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, McAfee announced the deal on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show: "WWE has formally offered me a multiyear contract. Who knows what we're going to be doing over there; they just want me to come make some content. And we'll see where it goes. ... I am very excited for this. This is a dream come true."

McAfee has appeared as a pre-show panelist prior to some NXT TakeOver events, and Satin reported that he will continue to serve in that role in addition to creating digital content for WWE.

During his eight-year NFL career with the Colts, McAfee was a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro.

He retired following the 2016 season and joined Barstool Sports before breaking away from the company in August and producing his own content.

In addition to his work with WWE, McAfee will debut as an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports during Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

The 31-year-old's relationships with both WWE and Fox come at a convenient time since WWE SmackDown will begin airing on Fox in October 2019.

