Becky Targeting Ronda, WWE Raw's Record-Low Ratings, Bray Wyatt Returns in Ohio

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lynch Wants Rousey at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch missed out on her opportunity to face Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series due to injury, but The Man still has her sights set on The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Lynch pointed to Rousey as her preferred WrestleMania opponent, saying, "Wouldn't mind slapping the head off Ronda Rousey. We have unfinished business."

Lynch and Rousey had the wrestling world buzzing prior to Survivor Series due to the verbal barbs they traded on Raw, SmackDown and social media.

Charlotte Flair replaced the injured Lynch and had a great match with Rousey at Survivor Series, which left the door open for a potential rematch.

Becky dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Asuka at TLC when Rousey pushed both her and Charlotte off a ladder.

That set the stage for one or both of Lynch and Flair to face Rousey at WrestleMania in what could be the first women's match to ever main-event the Showcase of the Immortals.

Raw's Ratings Continue to Plummet

For the third time in four weeks, WWE Raw hit an all-time low in viewership on Monday.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, Monday's Raw drew just 1.775 million viewers, marking the first time in history the show had a viewership lower than two million.

The Dec. 3 episode hit a record low with 2.285 million viewers before dropping off even further on Dec. 10 to the tune of 2.194 million viewers.

It rebounded the following week to 2.547 million viewers thanks largely to the announced return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to television.

Several factors contributed to Monday's low viewership, including the fact that it aired on Christmas Eve and was a pre-taped episode.

Wyatt Returns at Live Event

Bray Wyatt returned to defeat Baron Corbin at a house show in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday night.

According to Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats, Seth Rollins interfered and helped The Eater of Worlds pick up the victory.

It marked Wyatt's first match since he beat Corbin at the Starrcade live event in Cincinnati on Nov. 24.

Wyatt's last televised match was even further back, as he hasn't competed on TV since he and Matt Hardy lost to The B-Team on the Aug. 13 edition of Raw.

Wyatt has been active on social media lately, leading to speculation regarding his televised return, and those whispers will grow even louder after Thursday's appearance.

Given the fact that the Royal Rumble is one month away, the Rumble match would perhaps be the perfect platform for Wyatt's official return.

