Steelers DC Keith Butler Says Tyler Eifert Will Be a 'Problem'...but TE Is on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert will be a "problem for us to cover" in Sunday's game.

Which is a very true statement considering Eifert will be on the sidelines. Butler made the mental gaffe in an interview on Coordinators' Corner.



"I think he's very good," Butler said of Eifert in the since-deleted interview, per Steelers Depot. "He's up there. He can get deep on you. He does a good job of catching the ball downfield. So he's going to be a problem for us to cover."

Eifert has been out of the lineup since suffering a gruesome ankle injury in September. The Bengals have since used C.J. Uzomah at the tight end spot.

Eifert responded to the quote on Twitter:

While Butler may have been thinking of Uzomah, he's not exactly known for his downfield pass-catching ability. Uzomah's longest reception of the entire 2018 season went for just 29 yards.

It's hard to rip Butler too hard for what was obviously a mistake, but it's probably not going to play well in Pittsburgh with the Steelers on the verge of missing the playoffs because of a late-season collapse.