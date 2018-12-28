Becky Lynch Wants to Slap Ronda Rousey's 'Head Off'; Talks Conor McGregor

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has her sights set on a clash with Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in April.

During an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday, Lynch discussed her desire to face Rousey on the Grandest Stage of Them All:

"Wouldn't mind slapping the head off Ronda Rousey," Lynch said. "We have unfinished business."

The Man was supposed to face Rousey in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series in November, but she suffered a severe concussion and broken face when she was punched by Nia Jax just days before the event.

That resulted in Charlotte Flair replacing Becky in the match.

During the build toward Survivor Series and even after the fact, Lynch and Rousey slung insults back and forth both on television and social media.

Lynch acknowledged that Rousey is "incredible," but it's clear that she wants the opportunity to outshine her at the biggest event in wrestling.

Becky has amplified her trash talk significantly in recent months, much like fellow Ireland native Conor McGregor, who is perhaps the biggest draw in UFC.

Lynch was asked about McGregor by TMZ Sports, and while she mentioned training at his gym recently, she noted that she has never met him.

With regard to potentially joining forces with McGregor down the line, Lynch called the prospect "pretty interesting."

For now, Lynch's focus is likely on regaining the SmackDown Women's Championship after dropping it to Asuka in a Triple Threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match that also include Charlotte at TLC.

If she is unable to do that, then Lynch may have a chance to earn another title shot by winning the Royal Rumble match in January.

