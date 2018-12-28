Massimiliano Allegri Says He's Happy at Juventus Amid Manchester United Rumours

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday he's happy at Juventus amid rumours he is interested in the manager's job at Manchester United.

The Italian is contracted to the Serie A champions until 2020, and he said he wants to stay in Italian football, per Goal's James Westwood:

"I have a contract with Juventus and I am happy here. We are doing a great job together with the fans. There are many games to win before the end of the season, there is time before June.

"Italian football is fascinating, I am not tired of it. I want to stay to improve Italian football. Outside this world, there are many things to be done, we need to involve the kids to build a better future for this game."

According to Paul Hirst at The Times, Allegri "wants to be considered" as a permanent replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho and has "not been ruled out." Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the Red Devils' top choice

Former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over from Mourinho at Old Trafford on a caretaker basis until the end of the season:

Manchester United have paid Norwegian side Molde £1.8 million to loan Solskjaer for the rest of the campaign, per Sky Sports. It's noted they would have to pay an additional £7.2 million to keep him permanently.

Football writer Liam Canning offered his view on the situation:

Pochettino appears to be the standout candidate, but bringing him to Old Trafford would be expensive.

Manchester United are willing to pay a "world-record compensation fee" to sign him, per Jason Burt and Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are more concerned Pochettino could depart for Real Madrid than Manchester United, according to Law.

Pochettino has impressed during his time at Spurs and has secured top-four finishes in the last three seasons. However, he's yet to win a trophy in his managerial career.

In contrast, Allegri has achieved great success at Juventus. He's won four league titles and has twice taken his team to the UEFA Champions League final.

The 51-year-old has a proven track record at the highest level, but his latest comments suggest he's not interested in leaving Juventus before the end of his contract.