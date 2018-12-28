NBA Rumors: Chandler Parsons to Remain Healthy Inactive for Foreseeable Future

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly have no immediate plans to utilize small forward Chandler Parsons.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Parsons has been cleared to return after missing time with knee swelling, but the Grizzlies front office has decided to make him a healthy inactive "for the foreseeable future."

Parsons has played in just three contests this season after appearing in 70 games over his first two seasons combined with the Grizz.

