Milan Sporting Director: Gonzalo Higuain Hasn't Requested Transfer to Chelsea

Milan Sporting Director: Gonzalo Higuain Hasn't Requested Transfer to ChelseaDecember 28, 2018
AC Milan sporting director Leonardo said on Friday that striker Gonzalo Higuain has not asked to leave the Serie A side and move to Chelsea in the January transfer window:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
Milan sporting director Leonardo:”We never had any doubts on Higuain. Chelsea haven’t contacted us, nor did he ask to leave” https://t.co/iKWAf1iyAz
According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Metro), Higuain wants to link up with former manager Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, as he's struggled to make an impact at the San Siro this season while on loan from Juventus.
The 31-year-old joined AC Milan on a season-long loan in July following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar's arrival meant Higuain was deemed surplus to requirements at the San Siro.
His loan deal with Milan includes an option for the club to sign Higuain permanently for €36 million (£32 million), per Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano at the Guardian.
However, the Argentinian has scored only five goals in 14 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri this campaign, and his last goal came back in October's 3-2 win over Sampdoria.
It's been a tough campaign for Gennaro Gattuso's side—they are sixth in the table but already 22 points behind leaders Juventus.
Gattuso has said the striker is "going through a difficult moment" but expects him to stay with the club, per FourFourTwo.
Higuain worked with Sarri during the 2015-16 a season at Napoli. It was a productive time for the striker, who enjoyed a prolific campaign:
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
36 - Gonzalo #Higuain is the player to have scored the most goals in a single Serie A campaign (36 goals). Pipita. https://t.co/OA8sj4le67
The Chelsea boss is said to be interested in a swap deal involving Higuain and Alvaro Morata:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
Chelsea are keen on signing Gonzalo Higuain from AC Milan in a swap deal with Alvaro Morata, according to Sky in Italy. https://t.co/yLHd3iN6JI
Both Morata and fellow striker Olivier Giroud have failed to cement a regular place in the team under Sarri. The Italian has preferred to use Eden Hazard as a false nine in recent weeks.
Sarri has explained why Morata did not even make the squad to face Watford on Boxing Day:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri confirmed Morata is fine once again: "As I said in the last press conference, Morata is going very well. He is fit to play, it was only a tactical choice [to leave him out]." #CFC
Chelsea appear in need of a striker in the January transfer window to boost their attacking options. Sarri knows Higuain well, but Leonardo's comments suggest the Blues may need to look elsewhere this winter.
Reports Gathering Pace Over Fabregas Exit