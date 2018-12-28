Milan Sporting Director: Gonzalo Higuain Hasn't Requested Transfer to Chelsea

MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 22: Gonzalo Higuain of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan v Fiorentina at the San Siro on December 22, 2018 in Milan Italy
AC Milan sporting director Leonardo said on Friday that striker Gonzalo Higuain has not asked to leave the Serie A side and move to Chelsea in the January transfer window:

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Metro), Higuain wants to link up with former manager Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, as he's struggled to make an impact at the San Siro this season while on loan from Juventus

The 31-year-old joined AC Milan on a season-long loan in July following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar's arrival meant Higuain was deemed surplus to requirements at the San Siro.

His loan deal with Milan includes an option for the club to sign Higuain permanently for €36 million (£32 million), per Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano at the Guardian.

However, the Argentinian has scored only five goals in 14 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri this campaign, and his last goal came back in October's 3-2 win over Sampdoria.

It's been a tough campaign for Gennaro Gattuso's side—they are sixth in the table but already 22 points behind leaders Juventus.

Gattuso has said the striker is "going through a difficult moment" but expects him to stay with the club, per FourFourTwo.

Higuain worked with Sarri during the 2015-16 a season at Napoli. It was a productive time for the striker, who enjoyed a prolific campaign:

The Chelsea boss is said to be interested in a swap deal involving Higuain and Alvaro Morata:

Both Morata and fellow striker Olivier Giroud have failed to cement a regular place in the team under Sarri. The Italian has preferred to use Eden Hazard as a false nine in recent weeks.

Sarri has explained why Morata did not even make the squad to face Watford on Boxing Day:

Chelsea appear in need of a striker in the January transfer window to boost their attacking options. Sarri knows Higuain well, but Leonardo's comments suggest the Blues may need to look elsewhere this winter.

