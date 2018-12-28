Maurizio Sarri: 'It's Time to Decide' on Eden Hazard's New Contract with Chelsea

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has told Eden Hazard it is "time to decide" if he wants to extend his contract with the club.

Hazard has regularly been linked with a move to Real Madrid and said he will make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.

When asked about the Belgium international, Sarri said he would prefer to see this issue resolved sooner and has called on all parties to come to a swifter solution, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

Sarri was also asked if he will speak to Hazard regarding an extension of his current deal, which is due to expire in 2020. "I have not the power to do this because I am the coach," he said, per journalist Paul Brown.

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, despite the reports linking Real Madrid with a move for Hazard, as of yet there haven't been discussions between the player and the European champions:

Hazard continues to be coy about his future, although following a brace in the 2-1 win at Watford for the Blues on Boxing Day, he said he wants to emulate some Chelsea greats.

"I want to score more for this club and then try to be a legend like [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Didier] Drogba, I try to do my best," he said, per Sky Sports. "But when we are winning, we can enjoy a lot."

The forward has been exceptional for Sarri's side this season. In recent weeks, he's been operating at the point of the team's attack and has rediscovered his productivity in front of goal.

He has struck 10 times in the Premier League this season, and he's also contributed to the team in many other ways:

Chelsea may be vulnerable to losing Hazard for a knockdown price. The Blues were in a similar situation with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ahead of this campaign, and he ended up moving to Madrid late in the transfer window.

Still, Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph believes the club have done all they can to secure Hazard's long-term future:

He has been key to two Premier League title wins during his time at Chelsea, and while the Blues may not challenge for that honour in 2018-19, he appears on course for his finest individual season.

Having opted against signing a direct replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and subsequently struggling, Madrid will surely be in the market for a big name at the end of the campaign. If Hazard's extension at Chelsea remains unsigned, it would be no surprise to see the Madrid outfit make a major play for his services.