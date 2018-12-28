Former Arsenal Chairman Peter Hill-Wood Dies at Age 82

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: The Arsenal club crest on a corner flag at the Emirates stadium home stadium of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on September 23, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal confirmed on Friday that their former chairman Peter Hill-Wood has died at the age of 82.

Part of an official statement on the club's website read: 

"It is with deep regret that we announce the death of former chairman Peter Hill-Wood, at the age of 82.

...

"As we celebrate the unique achievement of 100 consecutive years in the top flight this season, the Hill-Wood family were at the helm for the lion's share of this special century, a testament to their tenacity and judgment in ensuring we have remained a significant force in English football for so long.

"Peter and his family's influence on the club cannot be understated, but at this most difficult time for his family and friends, it is Peter the man who we remember with great fondness. Our thoughts are with his wife Sally and his children Sarah, Julian and Charles."

Hill-Wood was appointed to the Arsenal board in August 1962 and became chairman of the Gunners two decades later. It was a position he held for 31 years, eventually stepping down in June 2013 due to health reasons.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Emery on Benchmarks, FA Charges and More

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Emery on Benchmarks, FA Charges and More

    YW
    via A Cultured Left Foot

    Hughton Defends Emery Over Bottle Kick

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Hughton Defends Emery Over Bottle Kick

    The Argus
    via The Argus

    Report: Pique to Retire Next Season to Run for Barca Presidency

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Pique to Retire Next Season to Run for Barca Presidency

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Who Will Brahim Diaz Fight for Position at Real Madrid?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Who Will Brahim Diaz Fight for Position at Real Madrid?

    Rubén Jiménez
    via MARCA in English