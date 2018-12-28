Former Arsenal Chairman Peter Hill-Wood Dies at Age 82

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal confirmed on Friday that their former chairman Peter Hill-Wood has died at the age of 82.

Part of an official statement on the club's website read:

"It is with deep regret that we announce the death of former chairman Peter Hill-Wood, at the age of 82.

...

"As we celebrate the unique achievement of 100 consecutive years in the top flight this season, the Hill-Wood family were at the helm for the lion's share of this special century, a testament to their tenacity and judgment in ensuring we have remained a significant force in English football for so long.

"Peter and his family's influence on the club cannot be understated, but at this most difficult time for his family and friends, it is Peter the man who we remember with great fondness. Our thoughts are with his wife Sally and his children Sarah, Julian and Charles."

Hill-Wood was appointed to the Arsenal board in August 1962 and became chairman of the Gunners two decades later. It was a position he held for 31 years, eventually stepping down in June 2013 due to health reasons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.