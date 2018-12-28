Nemanja Matic Backs Paul Pogba to Get Even Better After Recent Upturn in Form

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has backed his team-mate Paul Pogba to get even better following a recent improvement in form.

Pogba has been excellent for United in their last two games, helping the team to a 5-1 victory over Cardiff City and then on Wednesday scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

Matic was also on the scoresheet against Huddersfield and has spoken of how impressed he has been with the way in which the Frenchman has been playing in the Red Devils' latest matches, per Marcus Christenson of the Guardian:

"As I've said in previous interviews about him, he's very important for us. When he plays at his best, he can make the difference in every game. He played very well [against Huddersfield], but I think that he can do even more.

"Slowly, game-by-game [he is doing better], and it's very important for him to score some goals. The confidence for the next game is going to be better, and he needs to know that he still can improve. He needs to know that he's very important for this team."

Pogba appeared to be a much happier figure on the field on Boxing Day and posted the following on social media after his two-goal display:

Against Huddersfield not only did the former Juventus man net a brace, he was the driving force behind an improved performance for the Red Devils:

The spike in form for Pogba has coincided with the departure of former manager Jose Mourinho and the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his replacement.

It was well documented that the Frenchman and Mourinho didn't always share the best of relationships. In the former coach's final game in charge of the Old Trafford club, Pogba was also left on the bench for the entirety of the 3-1 loss to Liverpool despite the team needing some attacking inspiration.

Solskjaer doesn't appear to have changed too much from a tactical point of view when it comes to Pogba, although there's little doubt there's more freedom in the way he's performed in the last two outings.

Football writer Daniel Storey suggested Pogba may not be the first player to have had his flair shackled by Mourinho:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believes Solskjaer deserves credit for rejuvenating a squad low on morale:

Matic has belief Pogba can step up another level, something he has done in different sides in the past. During his time at Juventus he was key in the team winning four Serie A titles and in the summer the midfielder was a linchpin in France's FIFA World Cup success.

United aren't ready to challenge for major honours yet and still have a lot of work to do to be in contention to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. But with Pogba's season ignited, their chances have been enhanced.