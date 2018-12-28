WWE Botches in 2018: Ranking Biggest WTF and LOL Moments

WWE Botches in 2018: Ranking Biggest WTF and LOL MomentsDecember 28, 2018
WWE warns its viewers: Don't try this at home. These are trained professionals, performing choreographed, dangerous moves, in front of a live audience.
It is, by any estimation, a hard way to make a living. And despite performing these moves hundreds of times, in front of numerous crowds, these wrestlers still make mistakes. Sometimes, these mistakes are harmless, and makes the participants look temporarily foolish. Other times, they are potentially career-ending, and the audience gasps and draws its collective breath.
Here's a look back at the most memorable, LOL and WTF botches of 2018 - the ones that made us laugh until we cried or cringe in vicarious sympathy. It's all fun and games until someone loses consciousness.
Sasha Banks "Botches" a Suicide Dive?
The first entry on this list is interesting, because it may not have been a botch to begin with. Sasha Banks attempted a suicide dive, but got caught on the topes and kicked in the face by Asuka. Sasha then fell out of the ring, nearly landing on her head in the process.
Sasha Banks works a very physical, go-for-broke style, which made people question this spot. Was this a suicide dive gone wrong that Asuka improvised to save? Or was this a planned spot, followed by a planned fall that only looked dangerous? The jury's still out. Watch it, and let us know what you think.
Braun Strowman Botches Knee, Pays the Price
According to unwritten professional wrestling etiquette, when one wrestler strikes his opponent for real, the other wrestler is entitled to tag the perpetrator back; this is known as a "receipt." And during his triple threat against Brock Lesnar and Kane at the Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman received one hell of a receipt from the Beast.
Strowman was working a little too excitedly, and botched a knee on Lesnar, hitting him flush in the face. And Lesnar retaliated with both a body blow and a hard punch directly to Strowman's temple. Strowman staggered from the force of the blow, and looked at risk of passing out. But he managed to recover, and the match continued without further incident.
Nia Jax Misses a Backbreaker
Nia caught a lot of hell this November, injuring Becky Lynch with a wild punch (more on that later). But she actually had several mistimed moments this year, including this one from March. During a Raw match against Asuka, Jax attempted a backbreaker, but raised the wrong knee. It wasn't dangerous, and instead left both Jax and Asuka looking disoriented and confused.
Mustafa Ali Knees Daniel Bryan in the Face
One minute you're wrestling the greatest wrestling talent of his generation; the next moment, you're worrying that you could have ended his career. Mustafa Ali was placed in this unenviable position this December, when he botched his 054 Splash on Daniel Bryan and kneed him directly in the head. Fortunately, Bryan, who has a history of concussions and seizures, was fine. In the clip, you can see Ali apologizing for his mishap before covering Bryan for the win.
Brie Bella Botches TWO Suicide Dives
Brie Bella hadn't competed in a WWE ring for nine months when she attempted this pair of suicide dives on a September episode of Raw. They went as badly as one might expect; the first one left her draped on the apron headfirst, with Sarah Logan fruitlessly attempting to save it. The second one was potentially life threatening; Brie toppled out of the ring and landed headfirst onto the hard mats outside. In the following weeks, Brie never attempted the suicide dive again.
Jeff Hardy Misses a Twist of Fate
Eric Young and the rest of his SAnitY stable haven't made much headway on Smackdown since their debut. And unfortunately, one of Eric Young's few appearances on the blue brand was marred by an extremely ugly botch in June. Jeff Hardy missed a Twist of Fate, and Young, in an effort to sell it, bumped to thin air. Hardy than went for a pin, which just made an irredeemable situation even worse. They weren't fooling anyone.
The Undertaker Botches the Big Boot
The Undertaker showed up for his annual WrestleMania match looking and performing better than he did against Roman Reigns in 2017; his subsequent hip replacement surgery made him more mobile. But he wasn't 100%. This mistimed Big Boot against John Cena hit nothing but air. In a three-minute squash match, it stood out even more.
Jinder Mahal Sells a Missed Whisper in the Wind
Once again, Jeff Hardy missed a move, and once again, his hapless opponent, not knowing how badly he missed, decided to sell the impact. This happened at the Greatest Royal Rumble, and the funniest part is how the commentators called this Whisper in the Wind.
First, they sold it. But immediately afterward, they thought better of it, and began questioning whether it made contact at all.
Nia Jax Breaks Becky Lynch's Face
Nia Jax immediately went from inspirational anti-bullying advocate to heel when she botched this punch against Becky Lynch, breaking the latter's face and giving her a concussion. The botch had long term narrative consequences. Lynch was shelved for Survivor Series, where she was originally booked to fight Ronda Rousey. Charlotte Flair was slotted in her place, and initiated a full-on heel turn.
Jax caught a lot flack afterwards for being sloppy and unpracticed in the ring. But no cloud is without a silver lining. The image of Becky celebrating in the crowd with blood streaming down her face, has become iconic and career-defining for the Irish Lasskicker.
Titus O'Neil Dives Under the Ring
And finally, here is the funniest, most WTF botch of 2018. At the Greatest Royal Rumble, Titus O'Neil tripped and "dove" under the ring. Luckily for him, the apron was a tarp that day; if it had been the usual LED board, he could have been seriously hurt.
Numerous wrestlers busted his chops for the botch on social media. And even Titus O'Neil was a good sport about it, and posted a picture of himself smiling next to the apron on Twitter and Instagram. Might as well own it.