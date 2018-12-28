WWE Botches in 2018: Ranking Biggest WTF and LOL Moments

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE warns its viewers: Don't try this at home. These are trained professionals, performing choreographed, dangerous moves, in front of a live audience.

It is, by any estimation, a hard way to make a living. And despite performing these moves hundreds of times, in front of numerous crowds, these wrestlers still make mistakes. Sometimes, these mistakes are harmless, and makes the participants look temporarily foolish. Other times, they are potentially career-ending, and the audience gasps and draws its collective breath.

Here's a look back at the most memorable, LOL and WTF botches of 2018 - the ones that made us laugh until we cried or cringe in vicarious sympathy. It's all fun and games until someone loses consciousness.