Deandre Ayton on Suns' Recent Success: 'It Is Us Against the World'

The Phoenix Suns have the worst record in the Western Conference but have dug themselves out of a hole of late, winning five of their last seven games.

Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, said the 9-26 team's mindset has played a large part in their recent turnaround. Per Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype, he said:

"Losing is personal. It hurts. The media we have today, the way they treat our organization, we just really try to block them out. It is us against the world. [When we think like that], it is more of an edge and we play more as a unit. We use that negative energy people are throwing at us against them… Our arena will be lit for the rest of the season, because we’re not trying to stop [winning] anytime soon. We are on the rise."

Ayton had a streak of four straight 20-10 performances snapped in Wednesday's win over the Orlando Magic. He and Devin Booker have been the offensive fulcrums during the recent strong stretch.

