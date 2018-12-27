Brandon Ingram: LeBron James' Groin Injury Offers Chance to 'Up My Game'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James suffered a strained groin in the Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors and is listed as "day-to-day."

James' production is impossible to replace, but some of his younger teammates should receive increased responsibilities.

That includes forward Brandon Ingram, who spoke with reporters Thursday regarding his immediate on-court outlook sans James: "It's an opportunity. It's an opportunity for me to go out there and play my game a little bit more.

"I think I'm going to be a little bit more ball-dominant, cutting off the basketball. I have to play even better defense and be on the help side on the defensive end. So it's a chance for me to just up my game a little bit."

James isn't the only key Laker out, as backup point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a right ring finger sprain and won't play in Los Angeles' road game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell said that fans "will see Ingram on the ball as a playmaker" in lieu of James and Rondo being out.

The same obviously goes for point guard Lonzo Ball, who led the team with 7.2 assists per game last year but has only 4.7 dimes a night this season with James and Rondo handling some of his previous duties.

If the Christmas Day game is any indication, the Lakers' supporting cast may be ready to take a big leap forward. James left the game midway through the third quarter with his team up 71-57. The Warriors fought back and cut the lead to two, but the Lakers closed the game on a 49-25 run.

Rondo played a big part in that resurgence thanks to 15 points and 10 assists, but the younger Lakers helped too. Ingram scored four clutch points late in the third quarter with the Warriors rallying, and center Ivica Zubac had eight points and three rebounds in the fourth.

We'll see if the young Lakers can step up in Rondo and James' absences. Tipoff on Thursday is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center.