Unai Emery Says Arsenal Still 'Need' Aaron Ramsey's 'Focus' and 'Performances'

Arsenal still "need" Aaron Ramsey, according to Unai Emery. The Gunners head coach is counting on the midfielder's "focus" and "performances" even though Ramsey is free to agree terms with foreign clubs from January 1.

Ramsey has already been told he won't be offered a new contract at Arsenal ahead of his current deal expiring next summer. Even so, Emery remains content to consider the Welshman vital to his plans.

The breakdown in negotiations has since rendered Ramsey a peripheral figure in Emery's squad. He hasn't started the last four matches in the Premier League but did come off the bench during the 1-1 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Anfield to face Premier League leaders Liverpool, the Spaniard outlined Ramsey's importance, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard:

"I think it's not easy for Aaron, but I spoke with him and we need his performances for us. He played yesterday with a good spirit, like I want and he helped us, not to win but he was working well. I am happy.

"I need this focus also from him, to us, to help us to go to Liverpool on Saturday and then to Fulham. His future is only for him and for his agent. Above all, I want and he should have, his focus for helping us."

Doyle noted how Emery responded when asked directly about reports Serie A giants Juventus and mega-rich Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain are keen on securing a free transfer for Ramsey.

Emery's comments make sense since Ramsey remains one of the most gifted players at his disposal. Still just 27, the man who scored winning goals in two FA Cup finals offers energy, flair and end product from the middle of the park.

It speaks volumes about Ramsey's ability that clubs the size of Juve and PSG are reportedly showing interest.

Questions should also be asked about why the Gunners are willing to let Ramsey go. He's still delivering in the final third, even amid the uncertainty regarding his future.

Ramsey has scored two goals and supplied six assists. No Arsenal player has assisted more goals in the league this season.

Those contributions underline Ramsey's status as an invaluable creative outlet in Emery's squad.

He's growing in importance while Emery struggles to fit Mesut Ozil into his plans. Arsenal's highest wage-earner has been left out of or subbed during key fixtures several times recently, with Emery citing "tactical" concerns.

Issues with Ozil are compounded by fellow schemer Henrikh Mkhitaryan facing six weeks out with a foot injury.

It's no wonder Emery is keen to remind everyone of Ramsey's value amid issues with his two main schemers. His call for renewed focus is smart with the opening of the January transfer window mere days away.

Ramsey, like any player, may struggle to keep his attention on the Gunners if he's no longer starting but knows he'll be playing for a UEFA Champions League powerhouse next season.

Arsenal's hopes of returning to the Champions League will hinge on maintaining enough attacking prowess to cover for a shoddy defence. Ramsey will be a key figure in keeping Emery's men a force in the final third for the remainder of the campaign, only adding more doubts about the Gunners' decision to let him walk for nothing.