EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Thursday's Week 19 Matches

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Felipe Anderson was the hero for West Ham United on Thursday, scoring twice in their 2-1 win over Southampton.

With all of the other Premier League teams in action on Boxing Day, the Hammers and Saints had the spotlight to themselves. All of the major action took place in the second half, with West Ham completing a comeback to steal the points.

Here's a look at the current EPL standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal difference, Points):

1. Liverpool 19, +36, 51

2. Tottenham 19, +24, 45

3. Manchester City 19, +36, 44

4. Chelsea 19, +21, 40

5. Arsenal 19, +16, 38

6. Manchester United 19, +6, 32

7. Leicester 19, +2, 28

8. Everton 19, +2, 27

9. West Ham 19, -1, 27

10. Watford 19, -1, 27

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19, -2, 26

12. Bournemouth 19, -6, 26

13. Brighton 19, -6, 22

14. Crystal Palace 19, -8, 19

15. Newcastle United 19, -12, 17

16. Southampton 19, -15, 15

17. Cardiff 19, -20, 15

18. Burnley 19, -24, 12

19. Fulham 19, -26, 11

20. Huddersfield 19, -22, 10

West Ham and Southampton were the only teams in action on Thursday and served up an entertaining affair, with things kicking off after the break.

The first goal was a complete mess and even after the match it remained unclear who it would be credited to. Nathan Redmond had his initial strike blocked, before a loose ball eventually came off his arm after Angelo Ogbonna pushed it in his direction and brought him down.

The Fantasy Premier League account was at a loss:

The setback was just what West Ham needed, however, as the visitors started playing with more intensity and completed the comeback thanks to two goals from Anderson.

The Brazilian's opener was an exceptional strike from just outside the box, and he doubled his tally on the counter with another fine finish.

Per sportswriter Alex Richards, the former Lazio and Roma man has taken major strides this season:

His improvement is reflected by his output:

The win leaves the Hammers just a single point behind seventh-placed Leicester City, and while European football seems out of reach due to the sudden surge of Manchester United, it's an excellent position for the team to be in after their poor start to the season.

The loss brought an end to a two-match win streak for Saints, who sit just above the relegation zone.