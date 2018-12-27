Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest News on Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and More

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

As 2018 nears its end, the WWE rumor mill is heating up with reports regarding former universal champions ahead of the upcoming Road to WrestleMania.

Which Superstars may find themselves in the midst of major pushes and who may be in line for a coveted spot on the Showcase of the Immortals.

Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre Pushes

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre are both in line for pushes, with the former's coming more immediately and the latter beginning next month.

Balor, in particular, has picked up two prominent victories, defeating The Scottish Psychopath at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 16 and beating McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler on Christmas Eve.

The first universal champion in WWE history, Balor has been riddled in mediocrity thanks to inconsistent booking. He has routinely mixed it up with top stars but has been unable to score the victory. That has changed, recently, as he has been allowed to build momentum for himself.

Where that takes him remains to be seen.

In McIntyre's case, he appears destined to mix it up with Brock Lesnar and establish himself a major star on the Raw brand for the foreseeable future.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn WrestleMania Programs?

Meltzer also reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats) that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are scheduled for a WrestleMania program.

One would assume that if both are healthy and back from their hiatuses, they would be part of the biggest show of the year. The vagueness of the report is what is most interesting.

Will they be involved in a program against each other or as partners? That is the question.

It would make sense for them to be partners, waging war against whichever heel or babyface crosses their paths before then but making sense is not always a trademark of the WWE creative team.

A match between them on the grandest stage would likely be fantastic given the quality of their previous bouts so that, though less sensible, is certainly appealing.

Explosive Television in 2019

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported that WWE is expected to load up its January television.

This comes on the heels of Vince McMahon and his family vowing to shake things up in WWE in an attempt to provide shows fans actually want to see.

Both Raw and SmackDown could use a jolt of energy. Despite the latter still providing quality television, neither show really possesses a sense of "must-see" entertainment. New faces, hotter matches and a revamped creative process will, hopefully, ignite the excitement and energy the product needs as WrestleMania draws near.