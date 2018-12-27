Celtics Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Brad Stevens Had 'Heated Moment' on Bench

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and head coach Brad Stevens talk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Washington. The Celtics won 130-125 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and coach Brad Stevens reportedly had a "heated moment" on the bench during a Nov. 24 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Irving "directed words" at Stevens and others after being admonished for a turnover. Irving reportedly expressed "bottled-up frustration," though it's unclear what was said.

Charania's report indicated there has been no long-term fraying of the relationship between Stevens and Irving, and the Celtics have made changes since the verbal dust-up that have moved them back into the upper crust of the Eastern Conference.

             

