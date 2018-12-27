Celtics Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Brad Stevens Had 'Heated Moment' on Bench

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and coach Brad Stevens reportedly had a "heated moment" on the bench during a Nov. 24 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Irving "directed words" at Stevens and others after being admonished for a turnover. Irving reportedly expressed "bottled-up frustration," though it's unclear what was said.

Charania's report indicated there has been no long-term fraying of the relationship between Stevens and Irving, and the Celtics have made changes since the verbal dust-up that have moved them back into the upper crust of the Eastern Conference.

