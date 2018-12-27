Lakers' Magic Johnson on LeBron James' Injury: 'I'm Happy and We'll Be OK'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo,Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, Earvin
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is breathing a huge sigh of relief after LeBron James' groin injury turned out to be minor. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson is confident the Lakers won't have to be concerned about any recurring issues for the four-time NBA MVP.

"I'm happy and we'll be OK," he said. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, James is considered day-to-day after his MRI results were clean. He left the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter. 

There appears to be no reason for Johnson to be concerned. James has been among the most durable athletes in sports during his 16-year career. He has only missed 71 out of a possible 1,248 games since 2003-04. 

The Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference with 20-14 record. Johnson should be all smiles heading into the new year.   

Related

    NBA Scouts Are Buzzing Over Pair of CBB Breakout Stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Scouts Are Buzzing Over Pair of CBB Breakout Stars

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Trade Ideas Off Latest Buzz 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Trade Ideas Off Latest Buzz 🔮

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Luka on Playing with LeBron: 'Maybe One Day'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Luka on Playing with LeBron: 'Maybe One Day'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Rondo Out vs. Kings with Finger Sprain

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rondo Out vs. Kings with Finger Sprain

    Ohm Youngmisuk
    via ESPN.com