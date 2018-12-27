Lakers' Magic Johnson on LeBron James' Injury: 'I'm Happy and We'll Be OK'

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is breathing a huge sigh of relief after LeBron James' groin injury turned out to be minor.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson is confident the Lakers won't have to be concerned about any recurring issues for the four-time NBA MVP.

"I'm happy and we'll be OK," he said.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, James is considered day-to-day after his MRI results were clean. He left the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter.

There appears to be no reason for Johnson to be concerned. James has been among the most durable athletes in sports during his 16-year career. He has only missed 71 out of a possible 1,248 games since 2003-04.

The Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference with 20-14 record. Johnson should be all smiles heading into the new year.