Antonio Brown Posts Photo of 'Browns' Jerseys Ahead of CLE's Matchup vs. Ravens

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates sho touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is putting the Pittsburgh Steelers' rivalry with the Cleveland Browns on hold to fight the more important battle.

Leading up to Cleveland's Week 17 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown made some alterations to his No. 84 jersey to show his support for the Browns:

This is a far cry from the Brown who kicked Cleveland punter Spencer Lanning on a punt return during a game in 2014.

The Steelers need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and have Baltimore lose to make the playoffs as AFC North champions.

The only other scenario for Pittsburgh to make the postseason is by defeating Cincinnati and hoping the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game ends in a tie.

The good news for Brown and the Steelers is Cleveland is finishing the season on a high note. The Browns have won five of their last six games, and they beat the Ravens 12-9 in overtime on Oct. 7.

