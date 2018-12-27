Unai Emery Says Liverpool Are a 'Perfect Example' for Arsenal

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool are a "perfect example" for Arsenal, according to Unai Emery. The Gunners head coach spoke ahead of his side's trip to Anfield on Saturday and called for "time and patience" as he continues rebuilding Arsenal.

Emery also believes Premier League leaders Liverpool can emulate Arsenal's achievement of winning the title without a losing game from the 2003/04 season, per MailOnline's Adam Crafton: "At the moment they are doing and they can do it. They are doing it at the moment."

Arsenal went unbeaten under Emery's predecessor, Arsene Wenger. The Spaniard appears a long way off achieving similar glory based on how his new-look team has struggled lately.

Emery's Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day. It marked the third time Arsenal failed to win in the last five league matches.

MAX NASH/Associated Press

The Gunners were also dispatched from the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage by north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier in December.

Dropped points and a cup exit have provided a reminder of the scale of the work ahead of Emery. His rebuild appeared ahead of schedule when Arsenal went 22 matches unbeaten across all competitions.

A mounting injury crisis in defence, along with an inability to settle on the right personnel in attack, has hampered Arsenal since. It's why Emery is urging patience, and he used Liverpool's steady rise under Jurgen Klopp as a frame of reference:

"We played three years ago in the Europa League final with Sevilla against Liverpool and we beat them.

"But look at the process and it's a very good example for us. The progression is clear: They were out of the Champions League and they are an example for us at Arsenal now. We need to be demanding of ourselves but we need time and patience is very important."

Julian Finney/Getty Images

It's easy to see why Emery is lauding Klopp's work on Merseyside. The German has progressed the club every season he's been in charge since taking over early on during the 2015/16 campaign.

By 2016, Klopp had Liverpool in two finals, including the Europa League final where Emery's Sevilla got the better of him 3-1. The next season was again trophyless, but Liverpool did at least return to the UEFA Champions League by finishing fourth above Wenger and Arsenal.

Liverpool were beaten finalists in Europe's premier club competition last season, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in May. Now Klopp has the Reds six points clear at the summit of England's top flight and preparing to meet a wounded Arsenal.

Emery doesn't have many options at the back, with Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos out, while Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi are doubts, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard.

Emery is also facing an FA investigation after he kicked a water bottle that hit a Brighton fan. History says the 47-year-old could face suspension:

A trip to Anfield, where Wenger lost 4-0 last season, arguably couldn't have come at a worse time for Emery. He'll be seeing an opponent playing with the fitness, energy and tenacity he is trying to imprint in north London.

Like Klopp, Emery wants a game based on collective and relentless pressing. He's had trouble imposing those ideas on some of Wenger's holdovers, particularly languid playmaker Mesut Ozil.

He was withdrawn after 45 minutes in Brighton, and Emery followed the switch by again subbing striker Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal were still hunting a winning goal at the time, yet Emery's next switch was to withdraw centre-back Laurent Koscielny for auxiliary full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Multiple substitutions have become common for Arsenal since Emery replaced Wenger. Yet not everybody believes the scattershot approach is well-disguised grand design:

While it's easy to see Emery is decisive enough to act quickly when things go wrong, it's equally easy to conclude he's still yet to identify his best XI. He may also be too dogmatic in imposing new tactical structures and demands on players used to more freedom under Wenger.

Arsenal's attacking impetus has slowly eroded as Emery has struggled to get this balance right. Constantly subbing Ozil and Lacazette, while also marginalising Aaron Ramsey, is robbing the Gunners of three of their best players in forward areas.

The effect was obvious against Brighton:

Emery's plan for Arsenal still hasn't come into focus. While he's right to call for time, he should be wary about what would constitute success in his first season in England.

Defeat to Liverpool would leave the Gunners as much as five points adrift of the top four. It could also let Manchester United move to within three points of fifth place.

Continued struggles to break into the top four will increase the onus on Emery to win either the FA Cup or Europa League. Elimination from both would make the idea he has made progress since Wenger's departure a tough sell.