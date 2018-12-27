Mauricio Pochettino: Toby Alderweireld's Contract Option to Be Activated

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed the club will trigger a clause in Toby Alderweireld's contract to extend his deal—but it means he'll be available for £25 million next summer.

Alderweireld's contract is due to expire in June but will be extended to the summer of 2020, which could leave the club open to losing their star for significantly less than his actual value, per Sky Sports' Declan Olley.

The 29-year-old has started in all but four of Tottenham's 28 matches this season and has been a steady presence while Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth have each endured spells out with injury.

Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas was surprised at the lack of concrete interest in the player despite his rising profile in north London, noting the £25 million clause only lasts until 14 days before the end of the summer transfer window:

Alderweireld joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid for a reported £11.5 million in 2015, having impressed during his season on loan at Southampton in the 2014-15 campaign.

It's worth mentioning Tottenham stand a chance of keeping the centre-back beyond next summer if they can convince the player to sign a new deal, however.

Pochettino has his side back in contention for the Premier League title—second in the table and six points off leaders Liverpool—as well as being through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Combined with their soon-to-be open new stadium, there is a pressure on Spurs to end their wait for a major trophy, a fact Pochettino can't hide from, according to the MEN's Samuel Luckhurst:

Players like Alderweireld will take silverware potential into serious consideration when examining whether they wish to remain at the club, but Tottenham will at least no longer lose their star for free come June.

The club will presumably trigger the clause before January 1, after which the Belgium international would have been permitted to sign a pre-contract with any club outside the Premier League.

In the event Alderweireld decides not to pen a new deal, the defender—who turns 30 in March—is highly likely to drum up great interest at the prescribed fee in today's market.

Pochettino's stalwart looks likely to start at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, where Spurs will be searching for their sixth successive Premier League victory.