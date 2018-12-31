Ranking the Best 50 Players in La Liga in 2018

6 of 6

5. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

The French centre-forward is in his 10th season at Real Madrid. It is only when he is gone that we will perhaps fully appreciate his value to their historic series of Champions League wins, including match-winning goals against Bayern Munich in last season's semi-final. He is, after all, already fourth on the list of all-time top scorers in the history of the European Cup, ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Alfredo Di Stefano and Thierry Henry, and his selflessness and intelligence helped Cristiano Ronaldo rack up 450 goals for Los Blancos before he left for Juventus.

4. Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Marcelo remains one of the great players of his generation despite his occasional defensive frailties (and consequent targeting by opposition teams). No other defensive player is as deadly—for scoring goals and breaking between defensive lines on the counter-attack, which was a key factor in Real Madrid's third Champions League win in a row. His ball control—the result of a childhood playing futsal—remains breathtaking, as does his eye for an assist. However, with his chunky physique and now in his 12th season at Madrid, he may be part of a clear-out at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, though.

3. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann had a memorable year (excluding his absurd La Decision documentary about his preference to stay at Atletico rather than join Barcelona). He floundered early last season but hit his stride after Christmas, and his goals were decisive, including two in the Europa League final triumph. During France's march to the World Cup title, he was the team's reference point. He has an insatiable appetite for work, which is inevitably fostered by working at club level with Simeone. One wonders, though, if he concentrated more in the final third of the pitch, would he be a greater player?

2. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric has had the greatest year of his life in football terms. Along with hauling Croatia to the World Cup final, he added a fourth Champions League title to his resume and broke the 10-year Messi-Ronaldo stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or. He remains captivating to watch, with his effortless ball control and ability to find the telling pass. At 33 years of age, it is difficult to see him maintaining his high standards for much longer, so we'll enjoy him while he lasts.

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi keeps astonishing us. Before he made his debut for Barcelona's first team in 2004, the club had won eight league titles since 1960. He's dragged them to nine more since then and will likely add a 10th this season. It is difficult to isolate single moments from 2018, but his free-kick against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in March (his third free-kick in a row in La Liga) killed off Los Rojiblancos' charge for the title. Atleti manager Diego Simeone said afterwards Messi was the difference between the two teams—if he had been wearing an Atletico shirt, they would have won. In cold terms, that's the difference he makes.