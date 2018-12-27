Andrea Pirlo: Aaron Ramsey Would Be a 'Great Buy' for Juventus Amid PSG Rumours

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo believes Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey would be a "great buy" for the Italian champions.

Ramsey is poised to leave the Emirates Stadium in either January or at the end of the campaign, with his deal with the Gunners set to run out. He's been linked with a number of teams of late, including the Bianconeri.

When asked about the Wales international by Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), Pirlo said he thinks Ramsey would fit in well in Turin.

"Ramsey would be a great buy. Juventus are preparing to pull off another excellent deal. He's a good player, and he could do very well."

In addition to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring Ramsey. According to L'Equipe (h/t Metro), the Ligue 1 side will rival the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and AC Milan for the player by offering as much as €20 million (£18 million) for the Wales star in the January transfer window.

Football writer James McNicholas said he's unsure as to whether selling the midfielder in the January market would be a good move for the Gunners:

The list of clubs said to be interested in Ramsey and the praise from Pirlo is testament to just how highly regarded he is.

AFCAMDEN suggested Arsenal should look to get Ramsey tied down to a new deal if they still can:

At this stage all the signs point to an exit for Ramsey, though.

Juventus would be an intriguing destination. Not only are they a side that's dominated Italian football for many years, they are also putting together a squad that looks capable of challenging for the UEFA Champions League—Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci arrived in the summer in high-profile deals.

Ramsey would add another dimension to the Juventus midfield with his surges forward and nose for goals. He's netted some crucial ones in his time at Arsenal:

The Serie A side have been savvy in the transfer market in recent years when it comes to signing players whose contracts are running down. They landed Emre Can from Liverpool ahead of the current campaign when his deal expired on Merseyside.

If they are able to get a transfer over the line for Ramsey then it'd be a coup and another high-class player to add to what is a remarkably deep squad in Turin. However, it appears clear that any side that wants to sign Ramsey is going to face serious competition for his signature.