Maurizio Sarri Criticises 'Stupid' Fans After Anti-Semitic Chanting Allegations

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has criticised a section of the club's fanbase who sing a song that contains anti-Semitic language.

During the 2-1 win against Watford on Wednesday, there were reports some Blues supporters were chanting about Willian and used discriminatory language in relation to Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

When asked about the singing following the game, Sarri said he didn't hear the chant but was critical of those who indulge in that type of behaviour.

"No, because I didn't hear anything," Sarri said when asked for a comment on the incident, per Law. "But I think first of all, I want to speak with my club. I don't want to generalise. For 99 per cent of cases our fans are wonderful in every community there are some stupid and altogether we have to fight against the stupid people but not against the Chelsea fans."

In the report, it's added Chelsea have not offered an official comment on the allegations of anti-Semitic chanting at Watford.

Journalist Dan Levene picked up on the chants in question from Vicarage Road:

The latest allegations come after a string of unsavoury incidents involving Chelsea supporters in recent weeks.

Following the clash between the Blues and Manchester City on December 8, Chelsea fan Colin Wing has been investigated amid claims he racially abused Raheem Sterling; Wing has denied using racial language towards the England international.

In addition, during the Blues' UEFA Europa League meeting with Vidi on December 13, supporters were heard singing an anti-Semitic chant.

The actions prompted Chelsea to release a statement, in which they said any fans who can't "summon the brain-power" to avoid this type of behaviour will face "the strongest possible action."

Chelsea and Tottenham will meet in the Carabao Cup semi-finals next month, and ESPN FC's Liam Twomey is hoping positive steps can be made in regards to the chanting:

The Blues clinched a crucial victory on Boxing Day at Watford, as a goal either side of half-time from Eden Hazard, including his 100th for the club, helped them to take three points.