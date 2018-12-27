Paul Pogba the 'Best Midfielder in Europe' When at His Peak, Says Phil Neville

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United star Paul Pogba inspired his team to a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town with two goals on Wednesday, and ex-Red Devil Phil Neville says the Frenchman is the "best midfielder in Europe" when playing to his potential.

Pogba recorded two assists against Cardiff City in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge of United on Saturday, and Neville paid the France international a major compliment following his brace against the Terriers.

Neville appeared on the Boxing Day edition of Match of the Day (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt) and singled out Pogba, 25, for praise among the players:

"They had the best player on the pitch and probably the best midfielder in Europe on his day in Paul Pogba who has had a disappointing, horrendous last 18 months at the club because of the fall-out with the manager.

"It looked like the shackles were off today playing with that freedom of expression, anything is possible type attitude, playing with arrogance. The passing was back to his best.

"Look, he is the best player at the club when he is at his best and with performances like this. He should be a 12-15 goal a season person – he hasn't been that in his career so far but he can be."

The turnaround under interim manager Solskjaer has been drastic, and Goal contrasted Pogba's thriving form since the Norwegian arrived against his return under predecessor Jose Mourinho:

Neville went on to say he felt the club could have seen Pogba leave had they stuck with Mourinho as manager: "I think they would (have lost him). The relationship was gone (with Jose Mourinho). It was clear at that point. He was sat on the bench at the end. But in the last few games he has been fantastic."

WhoScored.com summarised Wednesday's man-of-the-match display in finer detail after Pogba netted his second brace of the season (he scored twice and assisted a goal against Young Boys in September):

A revolution like the one taking place at Old Trafford "starts with the manager," added Neville, lauding Solskjaer for bringing an exciting brand of football back early on in his temporary tenure. He could earn the job on a permanent basis if results over the next five months are good enough.

It's still early days under the new boss, though, not to mention Solskjaer's back-to-back wins since taking charge have come against Cardiff and Huddersfield, two of the teams who look set for a relegation scrap.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News also noted the changes Alexis Sanchez has made since Solskjaer's arrival and suggested players have had a big hand in their own improvements recently:

Football writer Daniel Storey took a more critical approach and compared Pogba's upturn in form with that of Eden Hazard after Mourinho was fired by Chelsea in December 2015:

United fans likely won't feel Pogba has justified the club-record £89 million it took to bring him back to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016, but the early signs under Solskjaer suggest that's about to change.